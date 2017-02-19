Fiji Time: 9:31 PM on Sunday 19 February

Fiji golf out of mini Games

ZANZEER SINGH
Sunday, February 19, 2017

Update: 8:47PM GOLF Fiji will not send the national team to the Pacific Mini Games this year in Vanuatu.

Pacific Games Council has set a new age category for players participating in the Pacific Mini Games to align it with the Youth Olympics.

Golf Fiji president Manish Patel said they held the initial trials last November, but only attracted four players.

Patel said the new guidelines set out for the Pacific Mini Games made it difficult for them to select good players.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in Vanuatu from December 4-15.








