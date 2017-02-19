Fiji Time: 9:31 PM on Sunday 19 February

Schools start Suva league

ERONI TUINUKU
Sunday, February 19, 2017

Update: 8:47PM THE Fiji National Rugby League South Eastern Zone secondary schools played their round two fixtures at the Saint Marcellin Primary School grounds in Vatuwaqa, Suva, on Saturday.

In the under-15 grade, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School defeated Assemblies of God High 20-4, Lelean Memorial beat Dudley High 18- 12. Suva Grammar convincingly beat Ratu Latianara High from Serua 10-0 while Queen Victoria School defeated neighbours Ratu Kadavulevu 10-6.

In the U17; LMS beat AOG, John Wesley College lost to RSMS 20-13, QVS thrashed DHS 44-0 and Ratu Latianara High beat Marist Champagnat College 26-6.

In the U19 grade; AOG lost to RKS 24-8, QVS defeated RSMS 50-2, Nabua Secondary edged JWC 18-16 and Marist Brothers beat Dudley 38-4.

Official Aisake Tuapati said: "This is the second Saturday for this competition because of the inter-house competitions in some schools last week," said Tuapati.

The competition continues this Saturday as they look forward to the national quarter-finals in April.

Navosa Central College is the defending champion for the Vodafone-sponsored Fiji secondary schools rugby League competition.








