Update: 8:45PM A POST mortem examination is yet to be carried out on a man who died at a workplace accident in Lautoka on Friday.

Ratlesh Chandra, 27 an employee of Modern Glass, Lautoka was offloading glass with his workmates when six sheets of glass fell on him.

Police Spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the deceased was taken to the Lautoka hospital but was announced dead on arrival.