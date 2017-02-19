Fiji Time: 9:31 PM on Sunday 19 February

Band debut with cyclone song

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, February 19, 2017

Update: 8:29PM NEW band Breeze Tukana Brothers will launch their debut album this week with a song dedicated to Cyclone Winston recovery efforts.

"It was a life changing experience because of the trauma that Winston had left the nation with and it was a privilege to be part of the recovery team that had firsthand experience in helping the people."

Mr Tukana said he had injured himself when he joined the academy late last year which was his turning point to pursue his singing career.

The album launch will be held at the Suva Civic Centre from 6pm to 10 pm and tickets are available at Exotic Music Outlets in Suva and Nausori.








