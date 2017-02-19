Koro Islanders remember cyclone victims

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:27PM TEARS flowed as Koro Islanders converged at the Jubilee Hall in Toorak, Suva this afternoon to commemorate the first anniversary of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

More than 300 people attended the service this afternoon.

Seven people from various villagers in Koro lost their lives when Severe TC Winston wreaked havoc to the island last February.

Widow, Litea Waqa was among the many who attended the service this afternoon.

Mrs Waqa, 75, was inconsolable when she stood to lay a wreath at the altar in commemoration of the lives of those lost during the height of the monster cyclone.