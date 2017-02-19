Police catch Cunningham robber

Update: 8:26PM POLICE have finally apprehended and charged a 19-year-old man who allegedly robbed a 44-year-old shopkeeper of assorted items worth more than $1000 at Cunningham Road in Nasinu.
The offence happened earlier this month.
Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed the man has been charged with
one count of aggravated robbery.
�The team of investigators from the Southern Division had been pursuing
the accused who is in custody for over a week and he is currently being held at
the Nabua Police Station,� Ms Naisoro said.
The man allegedly entered the canteen and stole the items.
He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates court tomorrow.