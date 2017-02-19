Police catch Cunningham robber

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:26PM POLICE have finally apprehended and charged a 19-year-old man who allegedly robbed a 44-year-old shopkeeper of assorted items worth more than $1000 at Cunningham Road in Nasinu.

The offence happened earlier this month.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed the man has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

"The team of investigators from the Southern Division had been pursuing the accused who is in custody for over a week and he is currently being held at the Nabua Police Station," Ms Naisoro said.

The man allegedly entered the canteen and stole the items.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates court tomorrow.