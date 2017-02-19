Abduction suspect produced in court

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:19PM A 53-year-old man who is alleged to have abducted two girls has been arrested and charged by Police.

�The accused was produced in court earlier in the week to allow Police to file for an affidavit for an extension to keep him in custody as investigations were ongoing,� Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said.

He is being charged with one count each of Use of certain titles or descriptions prohibited, impersonating public officers, abduction of young persons, punishment for wrongful confinement, traffic in obscene publications and indecently insulting or annoying any person.

The suspect is reported to have been arrested in Nasinu after two girls aged 12 and 14 years found in his home.