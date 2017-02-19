Fiji Time: 9:31 PM on Sunday 19 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Abduction suspect produced in court

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, February 19, 2017

Update: 8:19PM A 53-year-old man who is alleged to have abducted two girls has been arrested and charged by Police.

�The accused was produced in court earlier in the week to allow Police to file for an affidavit for an extension to keep him in custody as investigations were ongoing,� Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said.

He is being charged with one count each of Use of certain titles or descriptions prohibited, impersonating public officers, abduction of young persons, punishment for wrongful confinement, traffic in obscene publications and indecently insulting or annoying any person.

The suspect is reported to have been arrested in Nasinu after two girls aged 12 and 14 years found in his home. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Number crunch
  2. Foul play 'ruled out' in man's death
  3. A 'light' of testimony
  4. Voyage of a lifetime
  5. Farmer arrested in raid
  6. Fiji group returns empowered
  7. Delays top complaints
  8. Uci rules ACS event
  9. Opposition left out of NY parliament trip
  10. A farm to call his own

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  6. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  10. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)