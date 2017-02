/ Front page / News

Update: 8:16PM A MULTI-faith national service of remembrance and thanksgiving to commemorate the first anniversary of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston will be held at the Albert Park pavilion tomorrow.

President, Jioji Konrote will officiate at the event.

Mr Konrote is inviting the general public to turn up in large numbers to remember those who died and give thanks that Severe TC Winston spared much of the rest of Fiji.

The service will begin at 11am.