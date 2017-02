/ Front page / News

Update: 6:57PM MORE European are choosing kava over alcoholic beverages, a study done by University of Waikato researcher Aporosa Apo revealed.

Apo said Kava was being used widely for different reasons in overseas countries.

While describing the objectives of workshop scheduled for next month at the university, Mr Apo said many found kava better for discussion it did not disinhibit like alcohol.

The workshop will include presentations on traditional kava use.