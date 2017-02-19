Fiji Time: 9:31 PM on Sunday 19 February

Opposition left out of NY parliament trip

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, February 19, 2017

Update: 6:31PM OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa is very concerned that four senior members of Government led by Speaker of the House Dr Jiko Luveni had attended the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) annual Hearing without including a representative from the opposition.

She said the Opposition had no knowledge of the meeting at the office of the Speaker on the IPU hearing currently held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

"As Leader of the Opposition, I maintain that of the four ministerial representatives, two of the available invitations should have been extended to SODELPA and the National Federation Party (NFP) as bona fide members of the Opposition to present a fair and balanced delegation," she said.

"There is very reason to think that Government is trying to silence the Opposition�s views and strategies regarding the suspension of the Opposition whip, Ratu Isoa Tikoca and then President of the NFP, Roko Tupou Draunidalo last year."








