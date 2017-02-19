Australian grant for community projects

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:30PM COMMUNITIES can now access grants for community assistance from the Australian Government's Direct Aid Program which close son the 28th of this month.

"The program aims to support projects with a strong development focus that complement Australia's broader aid program which contributes to sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction," the statement said.

"The current round of the Direct Aid Program is open until 28 February 2017."

"Applications can be lodged online through the Australian High Commission's website at fiji.highcommission.gov.au."