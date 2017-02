/ Front page / News

Update: 1:54PM THE International Youth Football Academy hosted young footballers to a presentation night on Saturday in Suva where they were given awards.

Academy development officer and head coach Riyaz Ali said the academy was to develop children to become good footballers.

�The International Youth Football Academy is developing young players, not only for Fiji but for the Pacific region,� he said.

Saturday�s program was opened by the Minister for Health, Rosy Akbar.