Fun walk ends with explosion of colours

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, February 19, 2017

WALKING to promote healthy living, more than 1000 people from Lautoka participated in the Colour Explosion fun walk yesterday.

Colour Explosion media liaison officer Ashika Kumar said the event was a success despite having anticipated more numbers.

"The Colour Explosion fun walk is for wellness and we promote awareness on non-communicable diseases and we have colours to represent a particular NCD," she said.

"We planned for at least 2000 people but I guess the weather seemed to have been the deterring factor.

"Despite that however, today was a success and we're grateful to all those who turned out today (yesterday)."

There were seven pit stops during the walk.

Each pit stop had an information booth on a particular NCD.

"We want to be able to reach as many people as possible and teach or create awareness on the number of NCDs because the number of deaths associated with it should be of great concern to many," Ms Kumar said.

Also present yesterday were representatives from the Fred Hollows Foundation conducting free eye screenings.

Ms Kumar says another fun walk will be held in Suva later in the year.








