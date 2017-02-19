Fiji Time: 10:53 AM on Sunday 19 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmer arrested in raid

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, February 19, 2017

A farmer is in police custody after police discovered 1980 plants suspected to be marijuana at his farm.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the plants were successfully confiscated following a raid at Soisoi Rd in Tabia, Labasa on Friday.

Ms Naisoro said the raid was conducted during a surprise check after police acted on information they received.

"The suspect is in police custody for questioning before he will be released," she said.

"We are thankful to members of the public for coming forward with information leading to the successful raid.

"This is a sign that people are not condoning these unlawful acts and that they are willing to rely and work with police for the good of their community."

Ms Naisoro said as per the directive from Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, police would conduct surprise raids on suspects cultivating or selling the illegal drug.

"Past raids were part of large police drug operations but as per the latest directive, police will be taking a strict focus in treating these cases," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Number crunch
  2. Foul play 'ruled out' in man's death
  3. Voyage of a lifetime
  4. Farmer arrested in raid
  5. Fiji group returns empowered
  6. Delays top complaints
  7. Police, LTA sign MOU
  8. Positive signs for tourism sector
  9. Concern for children
  10. Classrooms for school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  6. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)