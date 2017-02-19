Farmer arrested in raid

/ Front page / News

A farmer is in police custody after police discovered 1980 plants suspected to be marijuana at his farm.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the plants were successfully confiscated following a raid at Soisoi Rd in Tabia, Labasa on Friday.

Ms Naisoro said the raid was conducted during a surprise check after police acted on information they received.

"The suspect is in police custody for questioning before he will be released," she said.

"We are thankful to members of the public for coming forward with information leading to the successful raid.

"This is a sign that people are not condoning these unlawful acts and that they are willing to rely and work with police for the good of their community."

Ms Naisoro said as per the directive from Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, police would conduct surprise raids on suspects cultivating or selling the illegal drug.

"Past raids were part of large police drug operations but as per the latest directive, police will be taking a strict focus in treating these cases," she said.