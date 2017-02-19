Fiji Time: 10:53 AM on Sunday 19 February

Outrigger wins big at tourism awards

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, February 19, 2017

OUTRIGGER Fiji Beach Resort was the big winner at the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards winning three categories at the awards ceremony at the Sheraton Fiji Resort and Spa on Denarau last night.

A total of 15 awards were up for grabs

Speaking at the awards Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama attributed the increase in visitor arrivals despite the devastation caused by Severe TC Winston last year to the hardworking individuals of the tourism industry.

"Last year, we recorded a record annual arrival figure of 792,320 visitors, with record arrivals from New Zealand and China," he said.

"The 49,000 arrivals from China is especially gratifying.

"We hope to do the same with India as time goes by — to tap into the increasingly affluent and adventurous market there as well."

He added Government would make an announcement of a codeshare agreement between Fiji Airways and a major Indian carrier.

He said this was bound to boost traffic from the subcontinent and beyond.








