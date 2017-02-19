Foul play 'ruled out' in man's death

/ Front page / News

THE family of a young man says foul play has been ruled out after the 18-year-old was found dead in police custody at the Nakasi Police Station last Thursday.

Vikarant Nand's mother, Ashwini Nand yesterday confirmed that following the post-mortem examination of her son, they were informed that her son died as a result of suicide.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro however could not confirm this.

A statement released by the Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho yesterday revealed a post-mortem examination was to be conducted to complete their investigations.

"There is a lot of speculation about this case from social media and other forums, however it is wise that we allow the investigation to be conducted before making further comments," Brig- Gen Qiliho said.

"A post-mortem has to be done to determine the cause of death, otherwise the investigation will not be completed and all we will do is be speculating on the cause of death.

"The post-mortem has to be done according to law, and we have been in touch with the family after we had obtained legal advice."