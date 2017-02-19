Support for SDGs, fisheries

/ Front page / News

THE Fijian Government has shown its support for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 during the preparatory meeting at the UN headquarters in New York.

SDG 14 focuses on the conservation and sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

Over-exploitation of fisheries is taking up two thirds of fish stocks to the point of collapse and since Fiji and many small island nations depend on marine resources for their livelihoods, our country is part of a community of policymakers who have been called upon to address these issues.

As new opportunities for economic growth and development arise through the exploitation of the ocean and its resources, the international community faces new environmental, political and legal challenges.

The fisheries sector for Fiji comprises of six sub-sectors namely coastal commercial, coastal subsistence, offshore locally based, offshore foreign based, freshwater and aquaculture.

The economic benefits from Fiji's fisheries can be placed into several categories especially in its contribution to GDP, contribution to exports, contribution to government revenue, contribution to employment and contribution to the food supply.

According to Forum Fisheries Agency and US Government unpublished data, Fiji received a share of $US555,814.65 ($F1,100,513) from the US Treaty in 2014.

Recent studies conducted by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) study also estimated that about 12,000 people are employed in coastal fisheries in Fiji.

The SPC study used information from household income and expenditure surveys conducted between 2001 and 2006 to estimate patterns of fish consumption in Pacific Island countries.

For Fiji, per capita fish consumption (whole weight equivalent) was estimated to be 15 kilograms per capita per year in urban areas (fresh fish made up 45 per cent of this amount) and 25.3 kilograms per capita per year in rural areas (66 per cent fresh fish).

The SDGs are all interlinked as SDG 14 is closely connected to other goals such as climate change (SDG 13), sustainable consumption and production patterns (SDG 12), hunger and food security (SDG 2), health risks linked to pollution, chemicals and other harmful materials (SDG3), sustainable economic growth and employment (SDG 8), and governance and the rule of law (SDG 16).

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau with a team of ministers led by the Speaker of the House, Dr Jiko Luveni and leading experts in the field had attended the preparatory meeting earlier this week.

The Preparatory Meeting is a lead up to the Ocean Conference which will be co-hosted by Fiji and Sweden from June 5th to 9th.