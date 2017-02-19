Police, LTA sign MOU

/ Front page / News

A Memorandum of understanding was signed between the Fiji Police Force and Land Transport Authority to allow information sharing and relationship building between the two organisations.

The MOU will allow police to access LTA's vast accident database and usage of the LTA soft system, giving them real time data on traffic infringement notices online as well as updating court proceedings.

LTA chairman Vijay Maharaj said the MOU would allow the two organisations to work in co-ordination with one another.

Through the agreement, police will provide suitably qualified personnel for data entry into the LTA soft system while the LTA will reciprocate by facilitating easy access to police for entering, searching and registering traffic infringement notices.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said this landmark MOU would enhance their capability to improve the process of TINs and speed up preparation of police clearances as well as tracking down illegal drivers.

The MOU will also see police providing training and handling of intelligence information and other related matters to LTA officers.