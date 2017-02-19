Youth group offers hope

/ Front page / News

A YOUTH group in Raiwai is slowly paving the way for the younger generation of the area by conducting activities to enhance their individual lives instead of being involved in criminal activities within the area.

The Kia Sparrow Youth group was formed last year in the hope of educating the younger generation of Raiwai on the need to move their focus away from being involved in criminal offences at a young age.

The group now comprises more than 20 children from the age of 16 years and below.

As part of their community service program, the group cleaned up around Raiwai yesterday.

The group's president, Semiti Vonoyauyau, said apart from this, the members had also been tasked to assist the elderly couples in the Raiwai neighbourhood in terms of helping them in their daily chores.

"We are trying to nurture them in a way that will stop them from wandering beside the roadsides at night," Mr Vonoyauyau said.

"Through this we are also trying to protect our communities and also motivate them to move away from peer pressure.

"This youth group is more focused on the younger generation because it is much easier for us to control and teach people at a young age because only then they will be able to listen and do the right things."