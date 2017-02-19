Fiji Time: 10:53 AM on Sunday 19 February

Health program attracts 200, combats rising NCDs

Alisi Vucago
Sunday, February 19, 2017

MORE than 200 people showed up at yesterday's early morning Sports World Fun Run and Walk where they were being reminded about the importance of healthy living in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar joined the numbers at My Suva Picnic Park where the five-kilometre fun run began.

She stressed the imperativeness for people to change their perspectives and not view exercise as a boring routine but something people should enjoy.

"Earlier this week, I took the initiative to Yako Village where we were able to talk to the community to encourage them to take their health very seriously," she said.

"In that village alone, I came across five elders whose limbs were amputated and that gave us a reason to tell the villagers that healthy living means exercising, eating the right food, and of course taking ownership of your health.

"So as a ministry we would really like to encourage people to be in a more preventative mode than a curative mode because we have seen the costs associated with NCDs is not only towards the Government health bill, the families also have to bear the financial burden of the issues of NCDs."

Filipe Tidrai, a rugby league player for Davuilevu Knights, said the event was one way to better keep fit and healthy.








