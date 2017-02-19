Fiji Time: 10:53 AM on Sunday 19 February

Positive signs for tourism sector

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, February 19, 2017

THERE has been an increase in Chinese tourist arrivals in the past year, says Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Xhang Ping.

Chinese tourist arrivals increased by 22 per cent with the total number reaching 49,000 last year.

An additional 1000 tourists arrived in the country earlier this month to mark the Chinese New Year holiday season.

"China has become Fiji's largest source of foreign investment and the fastest growing market for Fiji's tourism industry," he said.

"The increasingly close economic and trade ties and people to people exchanges have brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries."

Up to November last year, the registered Chinese investment has taken up 40 per cent of all investments in Fiji and amounts invested account for 18 per cent of overall Fiji direct investments.

Latest investments in the tourism industry include the nine-storey Nalagi Hotel located in Nadi.

Construction works on the Nalagi Hotel are expected to be completed towards the end of the year.








