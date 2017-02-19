Concern for children

/ Front page / News

THE mother of a child who was allegedly abducted from his kindergarten in Suva last Friday will be pursuing the matter further.

Sera Driso's youngest son, Caleb Waqalevu, 5, was allegedly abducted from his school about midday on Friday without the knowledge of his teacher.

When Ms Driso's sister came to pick Caleb, she was informed by teachers that a relative had picked him up.

Caleb was found about 5pm on the evening of the same day he went missing from school.

"I will be going to the ministry to lodge a complaint because they were just irresponsible," Ms Driso said.

"I was panicking and asked the teachers how they could release my son to an unknown person. I was crying, he was my youngest baby.

"My biggest concern is how the kindergarten teachers are so relaxed about the pick-up and drop-off policies of our children."

Meanwhile, Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta said the abduction of children would never be tolerated by the ministry.

"The act itself is a crime. The act itself is a crime and should never ever be tolerated. As the ministry responsible for children we are very, very concerned to see an abduction happening to a child of that age, to a child who is disadvantaged," Dr Koroivueta said.

These kinds of incidents, he said, causes a psychosocial harm to a child's life that would always remain with them.

"This is something that we do not expect, something that we do not encourage and something we will never open a page to see it happening. Fijian children do not deserve to be treated this way."