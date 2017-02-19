Fiji group returns empowered

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the water purification site at Kalokolevu Village. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE leader of a 11-member Fijian youth delegation to the Ship of the World Youth Leaders Program says the incentive has taught them about self-empowerment.

Ravinesh Prasad said they learnt many things over the past month on board the MV Nippon Maru.

"We have been attending seminars and workshops with the other participants. We also had national presentation where the team presented on behalf of Fiji," Mr Prasad said.

"We have learnt about other nation's language and culture. We also had an opportunity to spend time with a Japanese family for three days in Japan. It was part of our cultural exchange program."

Mr Prasad said in the beginning, the group found it hard to communicate with the other participants because of the language barrier.

Fiji President Jioji Konrote, while addressing the contingent, said Fiji had a lot to learn from the program.

"I would like to acknowledge and thank the Government of Japan for providing this opportunity for the 11 Fijian youths who are part of this program and the 200 more from 10 other countries around the world," Mr Konrote said.

"Fiji definitely has a lot to learn from the countries involved in this initiative and perhaps more importantly, be able to contribute positively towards the continued success of this World Leaders Program.

"We are delighted that Fiji has been chosen to be one of your learning and exchange destinations. I certainly believe that the Ship of the World Youth Leaders Program has and will continue to have a positive impact on the lives of many young people in the world. It has broadened your knowledge of each other's countries and also empowers you to contribute to your societies in a positive way."

The program has 240 youths from 11 countries.