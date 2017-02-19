Fiji Time: 10:53 AM on Sunday 19 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Delays top complaints

Aqela Susu
Sunday, February 19, 2017

DELAYS in the processing of applications continues to be the common complaint received by the Ministry for Poverty Alleviation.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa said this was one of area the ministry was working to improve while trying to re-look at its standard operations procedures.

"One of the most common complaints is delay in the way that we deal with applications that come in for social welfare benefits. Apart from that it is redundancies. There is also a lack of clarify in the rules that staff are using in delivering our service," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"Because of the complaints that keep coming we decided to re-look at the rules that we are working on to see where the inefficiencies are and to weed this out.

"The aim is to make the ministry more effective and more efficient in our delivery of services to the Fijian people."

The ministry, she said, was also looking to restructure the Juvenile Boys Centre in Suva.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the rehabilitation of juveniles was a challenge faced by the ministry.

"It's more than just resources. What we need is a holistic restructure basically of the institution looking after the juveniles," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Number crunch
  2. Foul play 'ruled out' in man's death
  3. Voyage of a lifetime
  4. Farmer arrested in raid
  5. Fiji group returns empowered
  6. Delays top complaints
  7. Police, LTA sign MOU
  8. Positive signs for tourism sector
  9. Concern for children
  10. Classrooms for school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  6. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)