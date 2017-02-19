Delays top complaints

/ Front page / News

DELAYS in the processing of applications continues to be the common complaint received by the Ministry for Poverty Alleviation.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa said this was one of area the ministry was working to improve while trying to re-look at its standard operations procedures.

"One of the most common complaints is delay in the way that we deal with applications that come in for social welfare benefits. Apart from that it is redundancies. There is also a lack of clarify in the rules that staff are using in delivering our service," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"Because of the complaints that keep coming we decided to re-look at the rules that we are working on to see where the inefficiencies are and to weed this out.

"The aim is to make the ministry more effective and more efficient in our delivery of services to the Fijian people."

The ministry, she said, was also looking to restructure the Juvenile Boys Centre in Suva.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the rehabilitation of juveniles was a challenge faced by the ministry.

"It's more than just resources. What we need is a holistic restructure basically of the institution looking after the juveniles," she said.