Voyage of a lifetime

Aqela Susu
Sunday, February 19, 2017

A YOUNG Fijian man is slowly achieving one of his life's dreams.

Zalman Alfaaz Mallam, 19, has always wanted to learn and understand the Japanese culture.

Mr Mallam is among hundreds of participants from 11 countries who are part of the Ship of the World Youth Leaders Program.

An operation officer with All Freight Logistics in Suva, Mr Mallam said the program had been very educational.

"The program so far has been really good for me. I applied for it because I wanted to know more about the Japanese culture and so that's happened really well so far.

"We stayed in Japan for a couple of weeks and I really learnt a lot during my stay there," he said.

"I learnt the culture and traditions of the Japanese people and also that of the 11 other participating countries in this program.

"Through this program I hope to improve myself personally, on my social and business skills. We take courses on the ship on leadership and business management so we are learning while we are having fun."

Close to 30 participants including Mr Mallam visited Kalokolevu Village outside Lami yesterday to see a water purification plant, a project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in conjunction with the Fijian Government.

They were informed of how the plant operates and where it supplied water to.

"It's a really good experience for them and for me as well because this is also my first time to be visiting a Fijian village. We are really learning a lot," he added.








