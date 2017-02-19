Classrooms for school

/ Front page / News

STUDENTS in the greater Votualevu community now have the chance to study in new facilities after four new classrooms were commissioned at Maharishi Sanatan Primary School yesterday.

Apart from this, a new kindergarten block was opened by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

The ministry had allocated almost $100,000 for the project.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, school headteacher Kamlesh Sharma said the new facilities would help students who were sharing classrooms presently.

The school, which was established a few years ago, caters for students from Years 1 to 4.

"Our current roll stands at 43 kindergarten students and 82 primary school students," he said.

Dr Reddy said the ministry was happy to provide funding for the project. He said the Government valued education and would continue to provide funding for schools.