Fiji Time: 10:53 AM on Sunday 19 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Classrooms for school

Shayal Devi
Sunday, February 19, 2017

STUDENTS in the greater Votualevu community now have the chance to study in new facilities after four new classrooms were commissioned at Maharishi Sanatan Primary School yesterday.

Apart from this, a new kindergarten block was opened by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

The ministry had allocated almost $100,000 for the project.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, school headteacher Kamlesh Sharma said the new facilities would help students who were sharing classrooms presently.

The school, which was established a few years ago, caters for students from Years 1 to 4.

"Our current roll stands at 43 kindergarten students and 82 primary school students," he said.

Dr Reddy said the ministry was happy to provide funding for the project. He said the Government valued education and would continue to provide funding for schools.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Number crunch
  2. Foul play 'ruled out' in man's death
  3. Voyage of a lifetime
  4. Farmer arrested in raid
  5. Fiji group returns empowered
  6. Delays top complaints
  7. Police, LTA sign MOU
  8. Positive signs for tourism sector
  9. Concern for children
  10. Classrooms for school

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  6. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)