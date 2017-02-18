TAFE donates to Red Cross

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:39PM TECHNICAL and Further Education (TAFE) Queensland donated $4,570 to the Fiji Red Cross Society (FRCS) to contribute towards the ongoing recovery efforts from the devastation cause by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) Executive Director, Carol-Anne Blecich said the funds were collected through a special fund called 'MyCause' which was set up by staff from their managing contractor to raise money to support Fiji citizens.

"TAFE Queensland is proud to play its part In rebuilding the lives of local communities that were affected by TC Winston," she said.

"We hope through this assistance, FRCS will be able to reach out to more people who are still in need of support."