PM: Remember cyclone victims

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Update: 8:21PM WHILE the event was a celebration of sorts, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimara asked those present at the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards to spare a thought for those killed during Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"Remembrance for those of our loved ones who died. Thanksgiving that much of our nation - including most of our tourism properties - were spared. And that our economy on which we all depend survived the onslaught of Winston," PM Bainimarama said.

"The tourism industry, in particular, has much to be grateful for. You really were stars a year ago as the theme for this evening puts it  because most of you not only weathered the storm but cleaned up quickly and remained open for business."

He said the efforts of the industry ensured visitors continued to visited the country and so the result was that the economy "bounced back faster than anyone expected at the time."

"So I am here on behalf of the entire nation to thank you and every Fijian who works in the industry for the superb effort you put in to help us back on our feet."








