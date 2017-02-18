Aviators look at weakness after loss

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:17PM THE Nadi Aviators now know the areas they need to work on after gauging their standard against the Papua New Guinea champion team Lae Snax Tigers.

Vice captain Simon Lomaloma said the 44-4 defeat against the Tigers was a good lesson for his team.

He said the local boys were tested by a tough and experienced opposition.

'This is a good lesson for the boys and we are grateful for the opportunity to play against the Tigers, ' said Lomaloma. ' The Tigers deserved the win and they showed us wonderful display.'