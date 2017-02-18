Secondary school rugby league into second round

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:57PM The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League kicked off today for its second round at the Saint Marcellin primary school ground in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

In the Under 15 grade Ratu Sukuna Memorial School defeated Assemblies of God 20-4 and Lelean 18 Dudley 12. Suva Grammar won the match against Ratu Latianara High School 10-0 and Queen Victoria School defeated their rivals Ratu Kadavulevu School 10-6.

In the Under 17 grade LMS 8 defeating AOG 2 and John Wesley College lost to RSMS 20-13 while QVS thrashing DHS 44-0 and Latianara 26 Marist Champagnat College 6.

The tournament continues next week at Saint Marcellin School grounds.