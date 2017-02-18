Ship youths visit institutions

Update: 7:52PM MEMBERS of the Ship of the World Youth Leaders Programme toured important organizations in Suva today as part of their institutional education in Fiji.
The 240 youths who are on the SWY's 29th voyage
were divided into different thematic areas and were taken to institutions related
to the themes.
The various themes of each visit were Diversity and
Inclusion; Peace, Education and Dialogue; Responsible Tourism; Youth
Empowerment; International Cooperation and Volunteer Training for Disaster Risk
Reduction.
Jennifer Whittaker from Canada visited the Fiji Museum as
part of the responsible tourism theme was impressed with the Fijian artifacts
she had found at the institution.
"I am enjoying my time in Fiji so far and the museum tour
was wonderful and it gives me a picture of Fijian history which I am fascinated
by," she said.
"The people are so friendly and I am looking forward to the
village tours which we will be going to tomorrow."
Ms Whittaker also said she would be looking forward to their
cultural performance currently undeway at Vodafone Arena tonight.
"Each country will have five to seven minutes to perform a
presentation about their countries and for Canada we're going to be doing am
indigenous song and dance."
The SWY programme has youth delegations from 11 different
countries.
Half of the participants are from Japan and the other half
are from the other 10 different countries namely New Zealand, Brazil, Costa Rica, Egypt,
Kenya, India, Tonga, Fiji, Ukraine, and Canada.