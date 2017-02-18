Ship youths visit institutions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 240 youths are on an intercultural learning exercise on board the Japanese vessel, the MV Nippon Maru. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 7:52PM MEMBERS of the Ship of the World Youth Leaders Programme toured important organizations in Suva today as part of their institutional education in Fiji.

The 240 youths who are on the SWY's 29th voyage were divided into different thematic areas and were taken to institutions related to the themes.

The various themes of each visit were Diversity and Inclusion; Peace, Education and Dialogue; Responsible Tourism; Youth Empowerment; International Cooperation and Volunteer Training for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Jennifer Whittaker from Canada visited the Fiji Museum as part of the responsible tourism theme was impressed with the Fijian artifacts she had found at the institution.

"I am enjoying my time in Fiji so far and the museum tour was wonderful and it gives me a picture of Fijian history which I am fascinated by," she said.

"The people are so friendly and I am looking forward to the village tours which we will be going to tomorrow."

Ms Whittaker also said she would be looking forward to their cultural performance currently undeway at Vodafone Arena tonight.

"Each country will have five to seven minutes to perform a presentation about their countries and for Canada we're going to be doing am indigenous song and dance."

The SWY programme has youth delegations from 11 different countries.

Half of the participants are from Japan and the other half are from the other 10 different countries namely New Zealand, Brazil, Costa Rica, Egypt, Kenya, India, Tonga, Fiji, Ukraine, and Canada.