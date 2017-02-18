Fiji Time: 9:57 PM on Saturday 18 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ship youths visit institutions

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Update: 7:52PM MEMBERS of the Ship of the World Youth Leaders Programme toured important organizations in Suva today as part of their institutional education in Fiji.

The 240 youths who are on the SWY's 29th voyage were divided into different thematic areas and were taken to institutions related to the themes.

The various themes of each visit were Diversity and Inclusion; Peace, Education and Dialogue; Responsible Tourism; Youth Empowerment; International Cooperation and Volunteer Training for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Jennifer Whittaker from Canada visited the Fiji Museum as part of the responsible tourism theme was impressed with the Fijian artifacts she had found at the institution.

"I am enjoying my time in Fiji so far and the museum tour was wonderful and it gives me a picture of Fijian history which I am fascinated by," she said.

"The people are so friendly and I am looking forward to the village tours which we will be going to tomorrow."

Ms Whittaker also said she would be looking forward to their cultural performance currently undeway at Vodafone Arena tonight.

"Each country will have five to seven minutes to perform a presentation about their countries and for Canada we're going to be doing am indigenous song and dance."

The SWY programme has youth delegations from 11 different countries.

Half of the participants are from Japan and the other half are from the other 10 different countries namely  New Zealand, Brazil, Costa Rica, Egypt, Kenya, India, Tonga, Fiji, Ukraine, and Canada.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man dies in custody
  2. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing
  3. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart
  4. No more sleeping in car
  5. No.1 choice
  6. Vocea: 'OHS people should go to QVS'
  7. Parties want Saneem out, elections portfolio scrapped
  8. No dad to walk bride
  9. Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll
  10. Dangerous tracks

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  4. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)