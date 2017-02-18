Founder of Rakiraki school project satisfied

Update: 7:44PM COLLABORATION creates a huge impact.
Australian national
Jo Burston the founder of Inspiring Rare Birds said partnership was useful following the successful
completion of a project to distribute TC Winston relief aid for Rakiraki schools.
Burston expressed her happiness after receiving a
report from the Ministry of Education detailing where equipment her organization
had helped to raise, had gone.
"I am thrilled that the children of the three
schools are eager to learn with all their new books and stationary," she
said.
"After the devastation of Cyclone Winston and the
further flooding in the region in December, it means the 2017 school year
starts fresh with optimism and fun."
Inspiring Rare Birds had organised for a shipment of
education of materials from Australia earlier this year which were distributed
to three schools namely Rakiraki, Ellington and Navolau Primary School.