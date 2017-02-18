Founder of Rakiraki school project satisfied

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry officials distributing equipment by collected in a relief aid drive coordinated by the Inspiring Rare Birds. Picture: Supplied

Update: 7:44PM COLLABORATION creates a huge impact.

Australian national Jo Burston the founder of Inspiring Rare Birds said partnership was useful following the successful completion of a project to distribute TC Winston relief aid for Rakiraki schools.

Burston expressed her happiness after receiving a report from the Ministry of Education detailing where equipment her organization had helped to raise, had gone.

"I am thrilled that the children of the three schools are eager to learn with all their new books and stationary," she said.

"After the devastation of Cyclone Winston and the further flooding in the region in December, it means the 2017 school year starts fresh with optimism and fun."

Inspiring Rare Birds had organised for a shipment of education of materials from Australia earlier this year which were distributed to three schools namely Rakiraki, Ellington and Navolau Primary School.