Celebrate the gift of life

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Update: 7:07PM Twenty-three children who had received free surgeries from India's Sri Satya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital cardiac team through the Sai Prem Foundation Fiji last year attended the Gift of Life Celebration in Suva today.

Sai Prema Foundation Chairman Mahendra Tappoo said extraordinary things could happen when people came together in the service of others with no expectation of getting anything tangible in return except the peace of mind from doing good.

"This celebration is to celebrate the lives of the 23 children who fought hard and believed that they could overcome the heart defect that prevented them from living a life," he said.








