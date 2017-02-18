Celebrate the gift of life

Update: 7:07PM Twenty-three children who had received free surgeries from India's Sri Satya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital cardiac team through the Sai Prem Foundation Fiji last year attended the Gift of Life Celebration in Suva today.
Sai Prema Foundation Chairman Mahendra Tappoo said
extraordinary things could happen when people came together in the service of
others with no expectation of getting anything tangible in return except the
peace of mind from doing good.
"This celebration is to celebrate the lives of the 23
children who fought hard and believed that they could overcome the heart defect
that prevented them from living a life," he said.