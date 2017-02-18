Police make TV agreement

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:48PM THE Fiji Police Force and Fiji Television Limited have inked another three year agreement in a bid to boost communication capabilities between the two institutions.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier- General Sitiveni Qiliho said the signing of the Radio Communication Network Service Agreement was another step towards improving communication between officers.

�Communication is an important component of policing and we are happy to be able to partner up with Fiji TV so we can uplift our level of service delivery to the people of Fiji and visitors to our shores,� he said.

The signing was done by Brig- Gen Qiliho and Fiji TV acting chief executive officer, Karen Lobendhan at the Fiji TV head office in Suva last Thursday.