Police make TV agreement

Update: 6:48PM THE Fiji Police Force and Fiji Television Limited have inked another three year agreement in a bid to boost communication capabilities between the two institutions.
Police Commissioner, Brigadier- General Sitiveni
Qiliho said the signing of the Radio Communication Network Service Agreement
was another step towards improving communication between officers.
�Communication is an important component of policing
and we are happy to be able to partner up with Fiji TV so we can uplift our
level of service delivery to the people of Fiji and visitors to our shores,� he
said.
The signing was done by Brig- Gen Qiliho and Fiji TV
acting chief executive officer, Karen Lobendhan at the Fiji TV head office in
Suva last Thursday.