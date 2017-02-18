Police hunt for dive equipment

Update: 6:46PM
POLICE are appealing for information that could lead to the recovery of assorted diving equipment valued at $46,000 which was stolen from a home in Pacific Harbour last weekend.
Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed the equipment
were a portable sub scuba compressor, a sub compressor pump and a wind air compressor.
Members of the public are requested to contact Navua Police
if they see or come across someone trying to sell one of three compressors that
were stolen last weekend,� Ms Naisoro said.
Anyone with information can call 9905 716.