Police hunt for dive equipment

Update: 6:46PM POLICE are appealing for information that could lead to the recovery of assorted diving equipment valued at $46,000 which was stolen from a home in Pacific Harbour last weekend.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed the equipment were a portable sub scuba compressor, a sub compressor pump and a wind air compressor.

�Members of the public are requested to contact Navua Police if they see or come across someone trying to sell one of three compressors that were stolen last weekend,� Ms Naisoro said.

Anyone with information can call 9905 716.