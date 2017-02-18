Bua farm land has potential

Update: 6:43PM THE Province of Bua has a lot of potential for development due to its soil fertility.
According to a Department of Information statement, the Deputy
Secretary for Agriculture Development, Uraia Waibuta told farmers from the
province to pursuing farming as a business and a rewarding form of poverty
alleviation.
�Officials from the Land Resource, Planning and Development
(LRPD) Division of the Ministry of Agriculture visited dalo and yaqona farmers
in the province of Bua this week to monitor agriculture developments,� the statement
said.
Waibuta was addressing dalo and yaqona farmers from Wainunu
and Nadi Tikina in Bua who received training on Sustainable Land Management
(SLM) practices in 2016.
�The Ministry�s focus at this point in time is to move into
infrastructure developments to allow farmers to move out of the existing areas
into some of the new areas that we have identified for agriculture
developments,� Waibuta said.
"It is essential for farmers to be trained on SLM practices before
they move into intensive agriculture production."