Bua farm land has potential

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Update: 6:43PM THE Province of Bua has a lot of potential for development due to its soil fertility.

According to a Department of Information statement, the Deputy Secretary for Agriculture Development, Uraia Waibuta told farmers from the province to pursuing farming as a business and a rewarding form of poverty alleviation.

�Officials from the Land Resource, Planning and Development (LRPD) Division of the Ministry of Agriculture visited dalo and yaqona farmers in the province of Bua this week to monitor agriculture developments,� the statement said.

Waibuta was addressing dalo and yaqona farmers from Wainunu and Nadi Tikina in Bua who received training on Sustainable Land Management (SLM) practices in 2016.

�The Ministry�s focus at this point in time is to move into infrastructure developments to allow farmers to move out of the existing areas into some of the new areas that we have identified for agriculture developments,� Waibuta said.

"It is essential for farmers to be trained on SLM practices before they move into intensive agriculture production."








