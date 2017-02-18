More workers for New Zealand farms

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:31PM ANOTHER Fifty-two Fijian workers for the Seasonal Workers Scheme were farewelled by the government yesterday .

At a ceremony to give the workers their Life Skills training and Pre-Departure Orientation certificates, Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Salaseini Daunabuna said the deployment was one of the biggest.

According to a statement from the Department of Information, Ms Daunabuna said workers were selected by the Vanua.

�These workers were selected through the �vanua� and have successfully undergone physical fitness test and medical assessments required,� Mrs Daunabuna said.

�Out of this, forty-two workers will be employed with Bostok New Zealand Limited and these workers were selected and recruited from the Provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata respectively.�

The workers will work on organic farms which produce Apples, Buttercup Squash, Onions, Grain, Conventional Apples, Kiwifruit, Avocado Oil, Neoceram Glass and export of South American Products.

Ten workers go to Thornhill Horticultural Contracting Ltd to do vineyard work like baling, crop spraying, cultivation, drilling, earthmoving, mulching, planting and ploughing.

�These workers were selected and recruited from the Provinces of Lomaiviti and Ovalau,� the government statement said.

�These fifty-two workers will be contracted for a period of six months under the New Zealand Recognised Seasonal Employ (RSE) Work Scheme and will be leaving our shores on Sunday, 19 February, 2017.�