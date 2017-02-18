Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Saturday 18 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

More workers for New Zealand farms

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Update: 6:31PM ANOTHER Fifty-two Fijian workers for the Seasonal Workers Scheme were farewelled by the government yesterday .

At a ceremony to give the workers their Life Skills training and Pre-Departure Orientation certificates, Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Salaseini Daunabuna said the deployment was one of the biggest.

According to a statement from the Department of Information, Ms Daunabuna said workers were selected by the Vanua.

 �These workers were selected through the �vanua� and have successfully undergone physical fitness test and medical assessments required,� Mrs Daunabuna said.

�Out of this, forty-two workers will be employed with Bostok New Zealand Limited and these workers were selected and recruited from the Provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata respectively.�

The workers will work on organic farms which produce Apples, Buttercup Squash, Onions, Grain, Conventional Apples, Kiwifruit, Avocado Oil, Neoceram Glass and export of South American Products.

Ten workers go to Thornhill Horticultural Contracting Ltd to do vineyard work like baling, crop spraying, cultivation, drilling, earthmoving, mulching, planting and ploughing.

�These workers were selected and recruited from the Provinces of Lomaiviti and Ovalau,� the government statement said.

�These fifty-two workers will be contracted for a period of six months under the New Zealand Recognised Seasonal Employ (RSE) Work Scheme and will be leaving our shores on Sunday, 19 February, 2017.�








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man dies in custody
  2. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing
  3. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart
  4. No more sleeping in car
  5. No.1 choice
  6. Vocea: 'OHS people should go to QVS'
  7. Parties want Saneem out, elections portfolio scrapped
  8. No dad to walk bride
  9. Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll
  10. Dangerous tracks

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  4. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)