Update: 6:25PM TAILEVU NAITAISRI under-18 women's football team hammered Suva U18 13-0 in the Vodafone Youth League 2017 at Bidesi Grounds in Suva earlier today.

The Tailevu Naitasiri proved too strong for the Capital City girls. The side made sure they utilized every opportunities they got in the match.

In the another match between Navua and Rewa was called off in between the game after a Navua player sustained an injury as they were only playing with seven players on the field.