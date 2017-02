/ Front page / News

Update: 6:25PM ARMY will meet Punjabi Tigers in the first semi-final of the Suva Cricket Association competition next Saturday.

Army defeated Komo earlier today at Albert Park in Suva.

Army batted first and made 173 runs for 20 overs while Komo replied with 130 runs for 19 overs. Army won the match by three wickets.

In the second semifinal, Komo will face Moce.