Juvenile rehabilitation a challenge

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Update: 6:18PM THE rehabilitation of juveniles is currently one of the challenges faced by the Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

This was revealed by its Minister, Mereseini Vuniwaqa as the ministry works towards reviewing the ministry�s standard operation procedures.

�The aim of the juvenile centre is for the rehabilitation of juveniles. What we think is a challenge is to do rehabilitation for juveniles right now because what we need is certain resources and expertise to make sure that these juveniles receive the assistance they need to fulfill Government�s aim in rehabilitation,� Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

�It�s more than just resources. What we need is a holistic restructure basically of the institution looking after the juveniles.�








