Juvenile rehabilitation a challenge

Update: 6:18PM THE rehabilitation of juveniles is currently one of the challenges faced by the Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.
This was revealed by its Minister,
Mereseini Vuniwaqa as the ministry works towards reviewing the ministry�s
standard operation procedures.
�The aim of the juvenile centre is for the
rehabilitation of juveniles. What we think is a challenge is to do
rehabilitation for juveniles right now because what we need is certain
resources and expertise to make sure that these juveniles receive the
assistance they need to fulfill Government�s aim in rehabilitation,� Mrs
Vuniwaqa said.
�It�s more than just resources. What we
need is a holistic restructure basically of the institution looking after the
juveniles.�