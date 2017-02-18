Ministry concerned about abduction

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:16PM THE Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has expressed their concern on the alleged abduction of a five-year-old student from a kindergarten in Suva yesterday.

Its permanent secretary, Josefa Koroivueta said this was something the ministry does not expect and encourage.

Caleb Waqalevu was alleged to have been abducted by an unknown person before he was picked up by his aunt after school. He was found by a bus driver inside a bus at around 5pm.

"This is something we will never open a page to see it happening. Fijian children do not deserve to be treated this way," Mr Koroivueta said.

�The act itself is a crime.�