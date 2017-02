/ Front page / News

Update: 6:14PM THE Nausori 7s tournament which was supposed to be played at Ratu Cakobau Park ground number two in Nausori today has been postponed.

This was confirmed by the tournament official Tikiko Raikoso to this newspaper.

´┐ŻBecause of the bad weather the Nausori Town Council closed the ground,´┐Ż he said.

He said they will decide tonight on when the tournament will be held.