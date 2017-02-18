Fiji Time: 9:57 PM on Saturday 18 February

Uci top ACS with 20 gold

ERONI TUINUKU
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Update: 5:27PM UCI House ended a two year reign for Kakala when it ended the 2017 Adi Cakobau School?s Inter-House competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Uci finished with 20 gold medals, 15 silver and nine bronze medals.

Second was Lagakali House with 16 gold medals, four silver medals and seven bronze medals while Mokosoi fought for six medals, 15 sliver and nine bronze medals.

Defending champions Kakala house finished fourth with six gold medals, five silver medals and  three bronze medals.

Laisani Moceisawana of Kakala House, a national athletics representative won the blue ribbon event and the title of Best Senior Athlete.








