Exercise attitude must change

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, February 18, 2017

Update: 1:11PM People need to change their perspectives about exercise so they realize they can enjoy participating in it.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar joined the many people at the heath run which included a five kilometre fun run began.

"As a ministry we would really like to encourage people to be in a more preventative mode than a curative mode because we have seen the costs associated with NCDs is not only towards the government health bill, the families also have to bear the financial burden of the issues of NCDs," she said.

"People need to sustain from eating unhealthy foods, living unhealthy lives and exercise I've been told, need not confine to one particular time, anytime of the day people can get up and do their exercise whether its walking, swimming, playing and we'd like to encourage all Fijians to be healthy and active."

Ms Akbar said was impressed with the turn out for the Fun Run and they plan to hold a similar event in the Western division next week.








