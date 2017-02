/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Colour Explosion promotes healthy living. Picture: Baljeet Singh

Update: 12:42PM MORE than 1000 people were part of the Colour Explosion fun walk in Lautoka earlier today.

Colour Explosion media liaison officer Ashika Kumar said the walk was held to promote healthy living and create awareness on Non Communicable Diseases and considered today's event a success.

There were seven pit stops each with an information booth dedicated to a particular NCD.