Update: 12:13PM POLICE have called on those making a living from the sale of drugs to refrain from doing so adding that those caught will be dealt with seriously.

This follows a raid at Soisoi Road in Tabia where a total of 1,980 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the 24 year old farmer is currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.