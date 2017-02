/ Front page / News

Update: 12:13PM POLICE in Savusavu are investigating an accident where a 36 year old man fell from a quadricycle sustaining serious head injuries.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the man is currently admitted at the Labasa Hospital Intensive Care Unit in a serious condition.

Ms Naisoro said the incident happened on Friday this week.

�We are pleading with members of the public to consider their lives and the lives of others when travelling on our roads,� she said.