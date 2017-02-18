Minister on $1.77m streetlight project

/ Front page / News

THE $1.77million worth of Western Village Streetlight Project has started to make lives easier and safer for some people living in the Sigatoka area.

The streetlight provisioning of Cuvu back road beginning from the Pacific Green end running along the villages of Naevuevu, Sila, Cuvu and ending at the Naidovi junction is part of the project funded through the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and administered by the Fiji Roads Authority which cost $582,000.

This was revealed by the Minister for Infrastructure, Parveen Kumar in Parliament last Friday.

Mr Kumar said the project was designed to provide better services to people living alongside these areas.

"The project is designed to install energy efficient and cost effective streetlighting into villages and settlements in the Western Division, from Sigatoka to Naqali Village near Ba," he said.

"The government initiative enlightened the following 10 villages Naidovi, Hanahana, Vunahawira, Voua, Rukurukulevu, Cuvu, Naqeledamu, Sila, Naevuevu and Malaqereqere as well as the Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa junction.

"Additional sites have been identified at a cost of $700,000. These have been tendered separately to the current contract.

"Sigatoka is the beginning of our Western Village Streetlight Project.

"We will start there and then move towards Ba. Furthermore, through this project, we have provided a huge number of residents living in this corridor accessibility to government services, hotel employment opportunities, education institutions for primary, secondary and tertiary students, medical centres, sporting facilities and business growth centres.

"This project was selected on the basis of quickest and most effective outcomes for the huge number of residents who live along this corridor."

Mr Kumar reiterated that Government had similar projects lined up for other areas in the country.

"FRA is presently finalising the scope of work for the Central Village Streetlight Project which will run from Sigatoka to Lami and the Kings Road Streetlight Project which runs from Naqali Village to Nausori along the Kings Rd.

"Once these projects are released for tendering, scoping will focus on the peri-urban areas in Votualevu, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Nausori, Nasinu, Labasa and Sigatoka."

These projects will be funded under the ADB/ World Bank loan arrangements.