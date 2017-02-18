Lack of officers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji chief executive officer John Tunidau (2nd from right) shares a light moment with Standing Committee on Public Accounts and Natural Resource members from left, Aseri Radrodro, Alex O'Connor and Ratu Sela Nanovo after the s

THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) only has 24 enforcement officers on the ground, chief executive officer, John Tunidau has revealed.

Mr Tunidau said enforcement officers conducted enforcement operations on the ground such as ensuring that compliance to the maritime legislation by ship operators and the maritime community were carried out and the risks and threats to Fiji's marine environment were minimised.

While making submissions to the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday, he highlighted that the authority was in need of more enforcement officers.

"We had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with police this year and we also looking at having an MOU with the Fiji Navy as an enforcement arm as we do not have enough resources,"Mr Tunidau said.

Mr Tunidau said the enforcement officers were based at prescribed ports and jetties such as Suva, Rakiraki, Denarau, Lautoka and also in the Northern Division.

He also highlighted that the authority was only responsible in ensuring that all harmful substances from derelict ships are removed while Fiji Ports is responsible for removing all derelict vessels from the harbour.