Fiji Time: 9:59 PM on Saturday 18 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Lack of officers

Litia Cava
Saturday, February 18, 2017

THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) only has 24 enforcement officers on the ground, chief executive officer, John Tunidau has revealed.

Mr Tunidau said enforcement officers conducted enforcement operations on the ground such as ensuring that compliance to the maritime legislation by ship operators and the maritime community were carried out and the risks and threats to Fiji's marine environment were minimised.

While making submissions to the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday, he highlighted that the authority was in need of more enforcement officers.

"We had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with police this year and we also looking at having an MOU with the Fiji Navy as an enforcement arm as we do not have enough resources,"Mr Tunidau said.

Mr Tunidau said the enforcement officers were based at prescribed ports and jetties such as Suva, Rakiraki, Denarau, Lautoka and also in the Northern Division.

He also highlighted that the authority was only responsible in ensuring that all harmful substances from derelict ships are removed while Fiji Ports is responsible for removing all derelict vessels from the harbour.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man dies in custody
  2. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing
  3. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart
  4. No more sleeping in car
  5. No.1 choice
  6. Vocea: 'OHS people should go to QVS'
  7. Parties want Saneem out, elections portfolio scrapped
  8. No dad to walk bride
  9. Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll
  10. Dangerous tracks

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  4. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)