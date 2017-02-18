Serafou wins top prize

/ Front page / News

ASERA Serafou of Veiraisi Settlement has won herself a year's supply of sanitation products.

The hygiene promotion competition awards ceremony was held at the Suva Civic Centre on Thursday.

It was an initiative of the Community Based Sanitation Market innovation program.

Ms Serafou was unable to make it to the function but her representative collected her award, 400 rolls of toilet paper and 400 bars of soap.

The theme for the competition was "Be safe, bad bugs kill".

The chief guest at the ceremony was Christina Munzer from the Austrailian High Commision's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The guest list included Live and Learn director Doris Susau, and Suliasi Batikawai of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

